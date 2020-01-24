Channing Tatum isn't shy about his love for Jessie J.

On Friday, the 39-year-old actor and the 31-year-old singer shared their first photo together since they recently decided to give their relationship another shot -- and when a fan got catty in the comments, Tatum had no problem firing back.

"Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!" the Magic Mike star captioned his original pic, which featured the pair smooching in matching unicorn horns.

It didn't take long before a fan commented, "Jenna looks better with you," which sparked a response from Tatum.

"Hey Alex i don’t usually address shit like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. why don’t you seriously think about what your doing," he wrote. "It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hatful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."

"And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex," he added. "Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself."

Instagram

ET learned on Wednesday that Tatum and Jessie J are back together, a little more than a month after the pair first called it quits. News that the two had split broke on Dec. 19 after they first began dating in October 2018 -- several months after Tatum and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, had called it quits after eight years of marriage.

At the time, a source told ET that the split between Tatum and Jessie J was nothing dramatic and that the pair remained good friends.

For more on their brief breakup, watch the video below:

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Split Was 'Nothing Dramatic,' Source Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Back Together Following Split

Channing Tatum Signs On to Star In and Produce Disney Comedy 'Bob the Musical'

Jessie J Shares Message About Knowing 'You Are Loved' and 'Never Alone' Following Channing Tatum Split

Related Gallery