Jessie J is focusing on self-love.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend, sharing a lengthy message to her fans about knowing "you are loved" and "never alone." The post comes less than two weeks after news broke that she and Channing Tatum, her boyfriend of over a year, called it quits.

"Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing," her message began. "Zoom out. Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to view point in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn't to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER Alone."

"Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED," she added. "We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time. When all we have is the now. The very moment. With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places. They can hurt until tended to. Don't let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU."

Jessie continued on, encouraging fans to "be vulnerable," "be there for YOU" and be there "for the people around you."

"Lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk," she wrote. "Be there for yourself. Recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt. Look inwards. Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest."

"Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone," she added. "We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again."

See the full post below:

This isn't the first time Jessie has publicly spoken out since her breakup from Channing, however. Last Thursday, she seemingly addressed the split via Instagram Stories, writing, "Delayed emotions are... well.... Not so fun."

The "Domino" singer also shared a quote from the late Heath Ledger about happiness. "Everyone you meet always asks if you have a career, are married, or own a house as if life was some kind of grocery list," the quote read. "But no one ever asks you if you are happy."

Jessie and Channing, 39, began dating last October, after the actor split from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, in April 2018. A source told ET earlier this month that nothing dramatic caused Jessie and Channing to call off their relationship and that the two remain good friends.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessie J Shares Message About 'Delayed Emotions' Following Split From Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split After More Than 1 Year of Dating

Jessie J Announces Instagram Break After Boyfriend Channing Tatum Does the Same

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Split Was 'Nothing Dramatic,' Source Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery