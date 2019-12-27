Jessie J is feeling emotional.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to share a message about her feelings. The post came one week after Jessie and Channing Tatum split after one year of dating.

"Delayed emotions are.... well.... Not so fun," she wrote.

Jessie also shared a quote from the late Heath Ledger about happiness.

"Everyone you meet always asks if you have a career, are married, or own a house as if life was some kind of grocery list," the quote read. "But no one ever asks you if you are happy."

Earlier this month, ET learned that Jessie and Channing, 39, had broken up after dating since October 2018. At the time, a source told ET that there was nothing dramatic and that the pair remained good friends.

Last October, a source told ET that Channing and Jessie were dating after his split from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, in April 2018.

