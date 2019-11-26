Channing Tatum is looking to make some revisions to the child custody arrangement he has with his ex, Jenna Dewan, over their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

After reportedly finalizing his divorce with Dewan last week, the 39-year-old actor filed a request on Monday that he and his ex meet with a counselor once a month to help schedule their time with Everly and assist in resolving any of their co-parenting issues.

"Due to our professions, our schedules are constantly changing, and flexibility is needed to ensure that we are both able to work and be able to have equal time with Everly," Tatum states in the legal docs obtained by ET. "We have had difficulty navigating these accommodations without assistance, which has led to both confusion and conflict."

Tatum further explains his request, "In an effort to avoid any unnecessary confusion and conflict going forward, I believe it is necessary for Petitioner and me to work with a co-parenting counselor to assist us with making modifications to the custodial schedule as needed, as we have not been able to do so effectively."

In the docs, the Magic Mike star is requesting that each parent be allowed to travel with their daughter throughout the United States without the other parent's consent. They would, however, have to get the approval of the other parent if they traveled outside the U.S. with Everly.

Tatum is also requesting that he and Dewan both be allowed to take Everly out of school for up to five days if it pertains to their work or a special occasion. On top of that, Tatum is asking that they alternate or equally divide the holidays and vacation periods, and that each parent be able to FaceTime with Everly every day.

He would also like him and Dewan to use OurFamilyWizard.com, a co-parenting tool, when sharing information about Everly's health, safety, welfare and education.

Finally, Tatum is requesting that no parent be authorized to use Everly's name, image or likeness for any paid or for-profit sponsorship, ad, campaign or partnership, including on any form of social media or other media without consent from the other parent.

This is not the first time that Tatum has gone to the courts to discuss his custody agreement with Dewan. In January, Tatum requested that he and his ex split their time with Everly during the week and alternate weekends with each other. When it comes to holidays, Tatum suggested that they each get multiple weeks in the summer, alternate Christmas celebrations, and take New Year's Eve every other year. He further proposed that they spend Halloween together and either plan a joint celebration for Everly's May birthday or split the day in half.

Tatum and Dewan broke up in April 2018 and have both moved on romantically. Tatum is now seeing British pop singer Jessie J, while Dewan is in a relationship with actor Steve Kazee, and is pregnant with his baby.

Dewan recently opened up about her split from Tatum in her book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday.

"I was never challenged by anything more than I was by having to find grace during my divorce," she wrote. "Not only was I fighting an emotional battle of having to let go and move forward in life, I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn't have to face -- and over the internet as it was happening."

ET has reached out to reps for Dewan and Tatum for comment.

