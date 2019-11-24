Pregnant Jenna Dewan Glows at 2019 AMAs in Curve-Hugging Pink Gown

Jenna Dewan is simply glowing!

The 38-year-old dancer, who is pregnant with her second child, stepped out to the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday in a look that highlighted her adorable baby bump.

Dewan sweetly cradled her burgeoning belly as she walked the red carpet in a floor-length pink gown. The curve-hugging dress featured an adorable bow detail on the back. She accessorized the look with simple rings and statement pink earrings.

The Flirty Dancing host matched her beauty look to her ensemble, sporting a cute pink lip that perfectly matched the dress. She left her hair in long waves over her shoulders.

Dewan revealed back in September that she and boyfriend Steve Kazee were expecting their first child together. The Hartford, Connecticut, native also shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕," Dewan wrote on Instagram at the time. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

Kazee also shared the happy news with a sweet post of his own, writing, "Well...the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with."

While speaking with ET last month, Kazee shared similar sentiments while opening up about what Dewan's pregnancy journey has been like thus far. "It's mind-blowing, the whole thing," he gushed. "Watching a child grow inside of a human has been the most amazing experience so far. It's good! I'm trying to stay calm and not panic and let it all happen."

