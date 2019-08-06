Charli XCX is facing the ire of the Swifties!

In a new interview, the pop songstress seemingly referred to Taylor Swift's fans as "5-year-olds" while discussing opening for the fellow hit-maker at over 50 concerts on the Reputation tour last year.

"I'm really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour. But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds," she told Pitchfork while discussing her drive to be a headliner. "I've done so much of it, and it really cemented my status as this underdog character, which I like now. But I need to just own my own f**king sh*t finally."

In no time, the 27-year-old singer was bombarded with angry comments from Swifties, including one who referenced one of her latest singles in their response: "Someone send charli xcx back to 1999 bc she's no longer needed."

Another user chimed in by mentioning a few of Charli's other hits, writing, "Charli XCX should be in fact embarrassed people only know Boom Clap & Fancy. The five year olds outsold."

"I'm actually so disappointed regarding the recent comment made by Charli XCX," yet another fan wrote. "I've been a fan of Charli's for such a long time including seeing her way back on the Sucker tour before seeing her support Taylor's rep tour. The comment is hurtful, unnecessary and incredibly false."

Someone send charli xcx back to 1999 bc she’s no longer needed — jess evelyn 🏹 • 8.23 • (@repudrama) August 6, 2019

Charli XCX should be in fact embarrassed people only know Boom Clap & Fancy. The five year olds outsold pic.twitter.com/NjkHhRYPod — Georges (@georgesluver) August 6, 2019

I’m actually so disappointed regarding the recent comment made by Charli XCX. I’ve been a fan of Charli’s for such a long time including seeing her way back on the Sucker tour before seeing her support Taylor’s rep tour. The comment is hurtful, unnecessary and incredibly false. pic.twitter.com/jlfuZgX3hr — Chelsey 💘 (@redlipclassic22) August 6, 2019

Amid the pushback, Charli shared a tweet in which she clarified her comments, explaining that before going on tour with Swift, she was playing a lot of 18+ shows and when she started opening for the "ME!" singer, she noticed the drastic difference.

"I am extremely grateful to Taylor for inviting me to open for her," she wrote. "She's one of the biggest artists of my generation and the reputation tour was one of the biggest tours in history."

"In the printed version of this much wider conversation my answers about this tour were boiled down into one kind of weird sentence," she added. "Leading up to that tour I'd been playing a [ton] of 18+ club shows and so to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performance with a whole new kind of energy."

