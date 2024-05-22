Charlie Colin, Train Founding Member, Dead at 58

Charlie Colin has died. On Wednesday, the musician's mother told TMZ that her son, a founding member of Train, died after he slipped and fell in the shower. He was 58.

According to his mom, Colin was housesitting in Brussels, Belgium, when the accident occurred. When his friends returned home earlier this month, they found Colin dead, she told the outlet. It's unclear what caused Colin to fall.

Paul Hawthorne/WireImage

Colin had been living in Brussels at the time of his death, his mom said. He was teaching a music master class, working at a studio and finishing making music for a film before he died, she said.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The move to Europe came after Colin experienced great success with Train. The bass player founded the San Francisco-based band in the '90s alongside Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood.

Colin left the group in 2003, the year after Train took home two GRAMMY Awards. ET has reached out to the band, who's known for hits like "Drops of Jupiter" and "Meet Virginia," for comment.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Colin's mom remembered her son as a "beautiful human being," the outlet noted.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Colin's death came the same month that he shared his final post to Instagram, a tribute to his mom in honor of Mother's Day.

"My mom… Jackie O/ yet a tad prettier, a true artist the loveliest most intelligent woman," he captioned a pic from his childhood. "happy mother's day."

RELATED CONTENT: