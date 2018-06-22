Charlie Puth Debuts New Blond 'Do at 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

Charlie Puth has a brand new look!

The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer showed off new blond locks at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood on Friday. Puth's platinum blond locks were hard to miss, even when paired with a showstopping outfit.

The 26-year-old singer sported a black-and-pink polka dotted shirt, blue pants, and sneakers.

Puth gave fans a sneak peek at his new 'do on his Instagram story on Thursday, sharing a video of himself working out in the gym. He posted a selfie of his new look on Friday. "I really like the show Billions," he captioned the snap.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

I really like the show Billions A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) on Jun 22, 2018 at 2:34pm PDT

Puth's rumored ex, Selena Gomez, made headlines for switching up her own hair with an edgy undercut in April.

