Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label

Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 30-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer recalled feeling abandoned not long after he signed with eleveneleven back in 2011. While the "Attention" singer said he never had a problem with DeGeneres personally, Puth said that wasn't exactly the case with the team running DeGeneres' label.

"We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson," Puth told the magazine. "But I do agree with him that no one was present, certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP. Not putting any blame on one person, but form a collective... All the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn't hear from anybody."

Rolling Stone reported that a source close to DeGeneres' team didn't recall this happening. In any event, Puth told the magazine that he never discussed this with the former TV host herself and he never had any kind of issues with her personally.

"People describe Ellen as rude," said Puth, who on Friday dropped his new album, CHARLIE. "I've never experienced that. Maybe she likes me."

The whole experience, however, may have turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Puth said he was so inexperienced at the time that he's actually glad those songs never saw the light of day.

"I don't know how good they are," he said.

Back in September, Greyson posted a TikTok video and stood by his claims in a Rolling Stone profile, in which he also referred to DeGeneres as "domineering" in the months and years that followed after his 2010 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a 12-year-old who went viral when he performed Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" at his Oklahoma middle school.

"And I stand behind all of it," Greyson said. "You know, I've been wanting to tell this story now for multiple years and was repeatedly told not to but the truth is, what you saw on TV and what was pitched out to the mainstream just wasn't what was happening behind the scenes."

Among the allegations: Chance claimed DeGeneres made him reshoot videos if she didn't like what she saw; Chance was specifically never allowed to wear leather, due to DeGeneres' commitment to veganism at the time. Chance claimed DeGeneres was so controlling, she'd sift through his clothing rack and yell at stylists and berate them for the clothing options presented.

A source close to DeGeneres' team, however, told ET that she went "above and beyond" for the singer, and that he did not make any complaints during his time on Ellen. The source added that Greyson continued to appear on the show to launch his new projects. What's more, the source told ET that Chance's experience was not the experience the Ellen team had with Chance.

"Ellen and the team went above and beyond and sometimes careers just don't take off," the source says. "Chance did not make any complains during that time and continued to appear on the show to launch his new projects. He has taken this time as he is launching an album to go after Ellen with opportunistic claims."

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlie Puth on His Upcoming Self-Titled Album and Dream Collaboration (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Ellen DeGeneres Source Claims Show Went 'Above and Beyond' for Greyson

Greyson Chance Stands Behind Calling Ellen DeGeneres 'Manipulative'

New Music Releases October 7: Quavo & Takeoff, Charlie Puth, WILLOW, Ozuna and More

Related Gallery