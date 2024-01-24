Charlie Sheen has been granted an emergency order that would give him sole physical and legal custody of his 14-year-old twin sons in the event his ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, fails a drug test.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the Two and a Half Men star and his ex-wife agreed to the modified custody deal in August 2023, after she allegedly "relapsed and engaged in abusing alcohol and controlled substances" in or about June and July 2023. The stipulation order calls for Sheen to get sole custody immediately "in the event Brooke tests positive for dugs or alcohol ... or otherwise relapses" again.

The stipulation order would also call for Mueller to test for drugs and alcohol "as often as required by her probation officer; within 24 hours of a written request (email or text) from Charlie or his attorney, until [Max and Bob] reach the age of majority of graduate high school, whichever is later." Mueller would have to test, at a minimum, once per week regardless.

Furthermore, Mueller's "custody/visitation will be terminated immediately following any positive test," and "a missed test will be considered a positive test."

While the former couple agreed to these stipulations in August, it wasn't until Jan. 18 when a Los Angeles County Superior Court signed off on the modified custody agreement.

The emergency order comes about a month after Sheen told People that he's embracing the "single dad" life.

"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," said the actor, who is now six years sober. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

Sheen is also dad to Cassandra Jade Estevez (whom he shares with an ex-girlfriend from high school) and Lola and Sami Sheen (whom he shares with Denise Richards).

