Charlie Sheen Attacked at Malibu Home By Neighbor

ET has confirmed that Charlie Sheen was the victim of an assault allegedly at the hands of his neighbor.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells ET that deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station responded to the Two and a Half Men star's Malibu home on Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m. for a battery/disturbance call.

Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Sheen as a victim of assault and the suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury, as well as residential burglary.

The exact details behind the alleged assault were not disclosed, but TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the neighbor's alleged to have knocked on Sheen's door and attacked him when she forced her way in. The outlet reported the neighbor ripped the actor's shirt and attempted to strangle him. TMZ also reports paramedics responded to the scene, but Sheen was not taken to the hospital. The outlet further reported that this is not Sheen's first run-in with the neighbor, who is alleged to have dumped trash on his front door the day before the alleged assault.

The incident comes nearly a month after Sheen reunited with Chuck Lorre for his new HBO comedy, Bookie, in which Sheen played a fictional version of himself in the series premiere.

Speaking to ET, Lorre shared how the reunion with the Two and a Half Men star came to be after their falling out in 2011.

"Well, I think it's important to say first, for eight and a half years we had a terrific time," Lorre recalled with ET ahead of the series premiere. "We were friends, we worked together and we made a show we were proud of. We laughed a lot. It was a crazy, edgy, risqué show, and we took great pride in pushing the envelope."

"And then it all went down in a very dark and difficult way," he continued. "It was really hurtful, it was humiliating, it was depressing, it was infuriating. It was all sorts of horrible things. For a long time I couldn't watch the show, I couldn't watch reruns, it was just too painful."

Sheen starred on Lorre's hit sitcom -- also starring Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones -- for eight seasons before his substance abuse issues forced the show into a hiatus in January 2011 so Sheen could enter rehab for a third time. After Sheen fired back at Lorre with publicly disparaging comments -- calling him a "little maggot," a "stupid, stupid man" -- CBS and Warner Bros. canceled the remaining episodes of the season, terminating the actor's contract and banning him from their production lot.

Sheen returned to TV in 2012, on the FX sitcom Anger Management, but Bookie marks his professional reunion with Lorre.

"I was hopeful that Charlie was in a good place and up for it," Lorre said of reaching out to Sheen, saying that he wasn't afraid of trying to reconcile with the actor after so much time had passed. "I called his agent... they put me in touch with Charlie, and I said, 'Here's a funny idea.'"

"He couldn't have been more gracious and enthusiastic and generous about the whole thing," he continued. "We talked on the phone for probably and hour that first time, and I sent him the script -- 'cause I'm asking him to play himself, a fictional version of himself, and I wanted to be respectful that it was something he'd be comfortable with."

