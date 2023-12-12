Charlie Sheen is sharing a life update when it comes to parenting.

The Two and a Half Men star spoke to People and revealed that the 14-year-old twin boys -- Max and Bob -- he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller are now living with him full time, and the 58-year-old is embracing the "single dad" life.

"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," said the actor who is now six years sober. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

It's unclear what Mueller's dealing with at the moment, though she has had a history of substance abuse struggles. The outlet noted that a rep for Mueller declined to comment.

As far as parenting teens, Sheen says he's navigating the same challenges most parents face when their kids reach their teens, like being addicted to their screens.

"You know, the time spent worshipping their devices," he says. "Although on the flip side, when they're doing that it gives me a little time to not be dragging them all over the city. But I also feel like the screens detract them from having other opportunities to expand their minds in other areas."

Sheen, who is also father to daughters Cassandra, 38, Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, recently reunited with Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre, whom he had a falling out with in 2011 after Sheen's very public meltdown led to his ouster from the hit CBS sitcom.

Lorre has a new HBO Max series, Bookie, starring comedian Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny the bookie. Sheen hilarious appears as himself in the series premiere. Lorre spoke to ET last month and explained how the reconciliation and subsequent Sheen cameo came to be.

"I was hopeful that Charlie was in a good place and up for it," Lorre said of reaching out to Sheen, saying that he wasn't afraid of trying to reconcile with the actor after so much time had passed. "I called his agent... they put me in touch with Charlie, and I said, 'Here's a funny idea.'"

"He couldn't have been more gracious and enthusiastic and generous about the whole thing," he continued. "We talked on the phone for probably and hour that first time, and I sent him the script -- 'cause I'm asking him to play himself, a fictional version of himself, and I wanted to be respectful that it was something he'd be comfortable with."

Bookie's series premiere also featured Angus T. Jones, who played Sheen's nephew, Jake, on Two and a Half Men. Jones was 10 when he was cast in the sitcom. He left the show after 10 seasons and stepped away from acting altogether.

"He was not necessarily going, 'Oh boy. I'm going to act again!'" Lorre said of making the call to reunite with Jones on the project. "But he was game and he was great. He was great at eight and he was great at 28."

In his Bookie cameo, Jones appears as one of the players in Sheen's character's poker game -- a fun callback to Two and a Half Men, where Charlie corrupted his young nephew with his own high-stakes gambling.

"Almost 20 years to the day after we shot the pilot of Two and a Half Men, we shot that scene with the two guys playing poker," Lorre says, "and the other guys at the table were in the pilot of Two and a Half Men as well."

