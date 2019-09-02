Charlize Theron Sports the Sexiest Bowl Cut We've Ever Seen

One of Charlize Theron's most dastardly characters is about to make a comeback -- with a bold new 'do!

On Monday, the Oscar-winner posted a pair of photos from the production of Fast 9, the upcoming installment in The Fast & Furious franchise, in which she'll once again be playing Cipher, a brilliant cyberterrorist who came between Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team in Fate of the Furious. Fans will remember that she rocked bleach blonde dreads for that film. But, upon her return, Cipher looks to be sporting a dirty blonde bowl cut.

"She's baaaaack," Theron captioned the photo, as well as a black-and-white of a sign showcasing her character's name on set.

The 44-year-old actress isn't the only big name who will be once again appearing in the new sequel. Diesel shared a brief clip from the set in early July where he revealed that Helen Mirren will be returning as well.

Mirren briefly appeared in Fate of the Furious as Deckard and Owen Shaw's (Jason Statham and Luke Evans) mother, Magdalene Shaw. She also reprised the character in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw this summer.

Last week, the production hosted a very special guest on set. Cody Walker, the brother of the late actor Paul Walker, dropped by -- and was snapped taking a look around with Diesel.

"There is something special that happens every time Cody comes to visit production.... Always making Pablo proud! All love, always," the actor captioned the image, adding the hashtags "#Fast92020, #Fatherhood and #FastFamily."

Cody commented on the photo, "Be good," along with the hang loose emoji.

Paul died in a car accident in November 2013 and Cody was asked to stand in for his brother, as Furious 7 hadn't been completed yet.

Fast & Furious 9 arrives in theaters on May 22, 2020.

See more on Diesel below.

