A Charmed reunion is set to go down at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital!

Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs will portray sisters in an episode ofGrey’s Anatomy airing Oct. 10.

In the actresses' episode, a patient at Grey Sloan becomes brain dead following a fall and her sisters (played by Combs and Milano) must decide whether to keep her alive.

As well as getting to work with each other again, the storyline also saw Milano and newlywed Combs reunite with Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, who were writers on Charmed and now work as executive producers on Grey’s Anatomy.

ABC shared a snap from the episode on the Grey’s Anatomy Instagram account on Monday, showing the two actresses in character at Grey Sloan.

“We’re excited to have the charmed ones @milano_alyssa and @thehmc guest-starring on #GreysAnatomy! #CastFromThePast,” they captioned the post.



The fun casting news comes as the show's stars continue to tease fans ahead of the series’ 16th season, premiering on Sept. 26 on ABC.

“Surrounded by the best,” Giacomo Gianiotti (Dr. Andrew DeLuca) captioned a group shot on Instagram in August.

Plus, Kelly McCreary (Dr. Maggie Pierce) posted a new season promo in September, writing, "Hold tight… we’re almost there."

See more on the series below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Trailer Is Here! Meredith Is in Big Trouble

'Grey's Anatomy': Kim Raver Says Season 16 Is Just the Start of the 'Roller-Coaster Ride' (Exclusive)

'Grey's Anatomy': James Pickens Jr. Says Season 16 Will 'Test Everybody' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery