Charo is making sure her late husband Kjell Rasten's memory lives on.

The 68-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself with her son, Shel, planting a tree in honor of Rasten, who died in February.

"Hola, amigos. We just finished planting this cute little baby cherry tree in honor of my husband," Charo said in the clip, which she reposted after it was accidentally deleted. "There is a tradition that when a life finishes, you plant a tree, another life starts."

"This tree will bring cherries to the birds, to the squirrels, to the neighbors, to us," she explained, adding, "In memory of your father. Salud. Amor. Happiness. Kjell, rest in peace. You will never, ever, ever, ever be forgotten. I love you."

Rasten, Charo's husband of more than 40 years, died by suicide on Feb. 18. A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department told ET in a statement the following day that officers were dispatched to Charo's home at 12:31 p.m.

"Upon arrival they located a 78-year old male subject with life threatening injuries. Beverly Hills Police and Fire personnel attempted life saving measures and transported the victim to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center," the statement read. "Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the male succumbed to his injuries."

Since then, Charo has shared a video thanking her fans for their support, as well as explained that she would continue to perform in his honor.

"I want to let you know that my husband supported my music, each performance was there applauding. So happy for me because he knew that I’m happy when I’m performing," she expressed. "In his honor, I want to share with you that I will continue for his legacy and for the love that I have for entertaining to make people happy. Thank you with all my heart, and God bless you all."

