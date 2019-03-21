Charo is speaking out for the first time since the death of her beloved husband, Kjell Rasten.

The performer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an emotional video of herself thanking her fans for their support during this difficult time. She also promised that she would continue to perform "in his honor."

"Hola amigos, it’s been a month since my husband died. It’s very, very hard," Charo, 68, began. "I want to thank you with all my heart for your help, your prayers, your support. That keeps me going. Thank you, thank you, thank you very much.”

"I’ve been meditating all this month and I want to let you know that my husband supported my music, each performance was there applauding. So happy for me because he knew that I’m happy when I’m performing," she continued getting visibly emotional. "In his honor, I want to share with you that I will continue for his legacy and for the love that I have for entertaining to make people happy. Thank you with all my heart, and God bless you all."

Rasten, Charo's husband of more than 40 years, died by suicide on Feb. 18. A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department told ET in a statement the following day that officers were dispatched to Charo's home at 12:31 p.m.

"Upon arrival they located a 78-year old male subject with life threatening injuries. Beverly Hills Police and Fire personnel attempted life saving measures and transported the victim to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center," the statement read. "Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the male succumbed to his injuries."

Charo then released a statement to ET regarding the death of her husband. "Yesterday, Kjell, My husband of 40 years and the love of my life killed himself. There are no words to describe what we are feeling now. He was an amazing man, a great husband and the best father I could imagine to our son. He dedicated his life to loving and supporting his family," read the 68-year-old entertainer's statement. "In recent years, his health began to decline and he developed a rare and horrible skin disease called Bullous Pemphigoid. He also became very depressed. That, along with the many medications he needed to take, became too much for him, and he ended his suffering."

For more on Charro, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Charo Breaks Silence About Husband Kjell Rasten's Death: 'The Love of My Life Killed Himself'

'DWTS' Week 3: Charo Gives Julianne Hough 'Wedding Inspiration,' Jokingly Threatens Judges After Elimination

Kate Beckinsale Pays Tribute to Her Father on 40th Anniversary of His Death

Related Gallery