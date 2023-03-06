Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini had a weekend full of romance and celebration in New York City!

The Outer Banks star was on hand in the Big Apple to support Ballerini, 29, as she made her Saturday Night Live debut.

Over the weekend, Stokes, 30, shared a series of pictures celebrating his girlfriend's milestone moment, which included her performing a new version of "Blindsided" and "Penthouse" on SNL. Following her performances, Stokes took to his Instagram Story to share a few sweet snaps.

In an image of him taking a smiling selfie with Ballerini's name marker outside of her SNL green room, Stokes gushed about his love.

"Well s**t. That was special," he wrote over the image. "Proud of you my love."

Stokes wasn't the only one who shared some special memories from their Saturday evening. Ballerini took to her respective Instagram Story to share a picture of the actor planting a kiss on her cheek as she smiles.

In another picture, the "Mountain With a View" singer shared a picture of her and Stokes holding hands as they walk the SNL hallways, with a caption that plays on the line she used when she slid into his DMs.

"hi chase stokes," she wrote.

The couple also made their debut on TikTok as Ballerini shot a video backstage at Saturday Night Live.

"backstage at @nbcsnl BEING WEIRD see yall in a bit," the singer wrote. In the clip, Ballerini uses the "your weird" audio, as Stokes appears in the background with two straws sticking out of his mouth.

Balleri's boyfriend also made an appearance on her Instagram feed, in a post dedicated to her time on the show featuring pics her mother, friends, and host Travis Kelce.

"live from new york," she captioned the post.

On Sunday, Ballerini and Stokes kept the romance alive as they attended the SZA concert with a group of friends. Ahead of the show, Ballerini posted a snap backstage at Madison Square Garden, praising the GRAMMY-winning songstress.

During the concert, Ballerini and Stokes were captured having a series of sweet moments by a friend.

Ballerini -- who divorced Morgan Evans in 2021 -- and Stokes' sparked relationship rumors in January. However, the couple has since confirmed their romance. Ahead of her stint on SNL, Stokes opened up to ET about his excitement.

"I mean, she's the best," Stokes said of Ballerini. "I'm so excited for her and everything happening in her career right now."

Last month, a source told ET that Ballerini "feels free" with Stokes and is enjoying their love.

"Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase," the source said. "They’re having a great time together. Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives."

