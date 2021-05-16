Outer Banks stars, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline brought their real-life romance to life at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. The on and off-screen couple took home the golden popcorn statue and sealed their win with a passionate kiss.

The steamy pair, who play love interests, John B and Sarah Cameron, on the Netflix series, scored the Best Kiss Award for locking lips in the TV drama.

"Thank you MTV. Thank you to the fans for supporting the show," Stokes began. "You guys are so passionate and wonderful. This is you, this is all you," Cline added.

"Also, thank you Josh, Jonah, Shannon, for creating the show. Thank you to everybody behind the scenes. I feel like there are so many people I want to thank that I'm not sure of. I'm kind of panicking right now," a nervous Stokes went on to say before Cline interrupted her boyfriend for a sultry smooch.

Stokes, 28, and Cline, 23, who went public with their romance last June, after season 1 of Outer Banks premiered, told ET that dating in real life has only helped their on-screen chemistry.

"Honestly, the writers pull from what we do, and so I think it's just made it more real -- which one can only hope," she said. "We pull from our own chemistry as a group all the time in the show, in a scene, so I feel like it can only be better."

The co-stars beat out Bridgerton stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo, and Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison to take home the coveted award.

He's All That co-stars, Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, who presented the award, shared a kiss of their own while presenting the award and Twitter definitely took notice, with fans having mixed reviews about the steamy moment.

Past iconic winners of the award include Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who won four times for their Twilight roles, and, of course, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, who shared a passionate recreation of their Notebook kiss onstage in 2005.

RELATED CONTENT

Henry Golding on the Part of Fatherhood That 'Melts' His Heart

Anthony Mackie Reflects on 'Very Hard' Year at MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Complete Winners List

'Outer Banks': Madelyn Cline on Finding Love With Chase Stokes and Their Rules for Dating on Set This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery