MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Complete Winners List

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are in full force! Hosted by Leslie Jones from the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, the fan-voted awards show celebrates the best movies, shows and performances of the past year.

WandaVision, Emily in Paris, and RuPaul’s Drag Race led this year's nominations for TV. As for the film nominations, Judas and the Black Messiah and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan were the frontrunners with the most nods.

Additionally, Scarlett Johansson will receive the Generation Award, while Sacha Baron Cohen will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award.

Check out the full list of winners below:

LIST OF NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:



BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever



BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

**WINNER -- Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You



BEST HERO

**WINNER -- Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision



BEST KISS

**WINNER -- Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton



BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

**WINNER -- Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America



BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to AmericanRegime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

**WINNER -- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton



BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

**WINNER -- WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf



MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky



BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)



LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:



BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta



BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette



BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta



BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer



BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye



BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition



BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen



BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness



BEST HOST

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things



BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson



BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries



BEST FIGHT

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson



BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

