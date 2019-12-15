Chelsea Handler Mourns Death of Her TV Sidekick Chuy Bravo 

Chelsea Handler is paying tribute to her TV sidekick, Chuy Bravo.

The comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet message honoring her late friend and former Chelsea Lately co-star. ET was first to report that Bravo had suddenly died in Mexico City on Saturday night. He was 63.

"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," Handler began her heartfelt post. "@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls' with his 'business manager,' or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes."

"I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time -- saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,'it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way,'" she recalled. "I love you, Chuy!"

Former "Chelsea Lately" comedian and writer, Fortune Feimster, shared her reaction to the news on Instagram.

"I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Chuy," she posted. "He was a beloved member of the Chelsea Lately family. He loved his job, loved Chelsea so much and everyone on staff, he was always happy and smiling. And fans were crazy about him. Walking through West Hollywood or Las Vegas or really anywhere with him was like being with a rockstar. You will be missed, buddy."



Loni Love also shared a tribute to Bravo. "Ugh..We had some good times #chuy... thank you for knowing to give and take a joke.. I will miss you my friend. #chelsealately," she wrote.

ET has learned that Bravo suffered terrible stomach ache Saturday and had to be rushed to an emergency room. His cause of death is unclear.

ET has also learned that Bravo's family had a service for him on Sunday in Mexico and he was cremated.

Bravo was born Jesus Melgoza in Tangancicuaro, Michoacán, Mexico, in 1956. He came to the U.S. when he was 15, and began acting in the early 1990s. He had credits in films like The Honeymooners in 2005 and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End in 2007. He's most known, however, for his starring role as Handler's sidekick on Chelsea Lately, which ran on E! from 2007 to 2014.

Handler's affection for Bravo was clear from the moment they started working together. She praised her co-star in a 2007 interview with ET.

"The worst part of doing the show is that I have to work five days a week, which I'm not accustomed to. I'm a stand-up comedian, so I usually would work twice a week and it's for like, an hour. The best part is that Chuy and I get to spend every day together," she shared. "I love him!"

See more on Handler in the video below.

