Chelsea Handler is getting real.

The 44-year-old comedian "shocks and appalls" Jada Pinkett Smith and her mom, Adrienne Banfield Norris, on the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, as she opens up about her white privilege.

"You're not gonna like this," Handler begins in a sneak peek shared on Friday. "I'm going to tell you because it was a learning point. This black woman was standing up singing a song and I went up to her and said, 'Oh my god, that was beautiful' and I hugged her and I slapped her on the butt."

"Really? I'm shocked and appalled right now," Norris replies.

"And so was she," Handler continues. "And she said, 'Black women have been defined by their hair and their a**es for ages. You have no right to touch my body.'"

As Pinkett Smith shakes her head, Norris chimes in, adding, "This is just such classic white privilege, right here, because it's how you move about in the world."

Additionally, Handler also touches on entitlement and knowing that, because she's white, she can at times get away with things that others might not. Recalling a moment when she was in a grocery store and the line was too long, she reveals that she walked out of the store without paying.

"Going into the grocery store as a white person is totally different than going into a grocery store as a black person," Handler expresses. "No one is looking to you to screw up. No one is looking at you to take you, no one suspects anything."

"You know how many times I've walked out of the grocery store because the line was too long and I didn't feel like waiting?" she admits. "Just talk about entitlement and privilege? I just knew I wouldn’t get caught."

Handler has always been candid about her life and career. Earlier this year, while promoting her memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me: ... and you too!, she expressed how she felt "broken" after the death of her brother, Chet, who died at age 21 after falling off a cliff during a 1984 hiking trip in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Handler was the youngest of six kids, while Chet was the oldest. She told USA Today that her late brother occupies a special place in her heart. "[He was] kind of my protector, kind of a father figure, a big brother, a crush, your first boyfriend," she said. "You just feel broken."

Watch Handler's Red Table Talk episode on Monday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

