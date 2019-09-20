Jada Pinkett Smith is putting Will Smith in the hot seat!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Red Table Talk episode, Jada confronts her husband about his relationship with alcohol.

"How often are you drinking alcohol?" she asks, to which Will replies, "That's my personal business…I respect that it's your show, but at the end of the day it's a house we share."

"I know, I get it," Jada says. This moment is definitely not an intervention for the Bad Boys for Life star, as his wife and kids, Trey, Jaden and Willow, sit around the table. They do, however, hound him for having a little too much fun at Jaden's 21st birthday celebrations in July. Check out the clip in the player above.

Will has had an up and down history with drinking over the years. In March, while training for a half marathon, the actor revealed that he "didn't drink for over a decade."

"I think of all the bucket lists, this is the one I'm most concerned about. Like, in my deepest honesty with myself, I really am not sure if I can run 13 miles," he said on his Facebook Watch series, Bucket List. "Being this far out of shape is kind of a little bit new for me. I didn't drink for over a decade."

"During my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined, so being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I'm out of shape, like, you know, this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new," he shared.

Meanwhile, Jada, on her end, has been open about her sobriety and past issues with alcoholism and addiction.

"I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle," she admitted during a previous episode of Red Table Talk. "And I was like, 'Now hold up. You're in this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.'"

Red Table Talk returns Monday, Sept. 23 on Facebook Watch.

