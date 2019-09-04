Miami's best detectives are on the case -- "one last time."

On Wednesday, the first trailer was released for Bad Boys for Life, the third installment in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's buddy cop franchise, teasing the same gut-busting chemistry that made the previous films fan favorites.

The clip begins with Detective Michael Lowery (Smith) and Detective Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) heading to an apartment to question someone, but the pair's differing interrogation techniques complicate the situation.

First, Lowery kicks in the door and pulls his gun on the tenant, expecting the worst. Burnett stops him, believing that he has the skills to get the answers they're after.

"I'm gonna penetrate this man's soul with my heart," he proclaims. "Watch and learn."

However, soon after Burnett attempts to diffuse the situation, he gets clocked in the face. "How deep you think you got in his soul?" Lowery asks, cleverly mocking his partner.

The trailer also showcases explosions, shootouts, dancing in clubs and more quips from the pair as they gear up for a new, dangerous case involving an Albanian mercenary out for revenge after Burnett and Lowery defeated his brother -- just as the two are considering retiring from the force.

The new film arrives 16 years after the last installment in the series. Smith and Lawrence revealed in November 2018 that, at long last, they got the green light to start production on the movie with a fun video from a beach in L.A.

"It's official, baby!" Smith raved in the video, shared to his Instagram. "Y'all can't handle no more of that."

Bad Boys for Life arrives in theaters on January 17, 2020.

