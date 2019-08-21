Jada Pinkett Smith Hints at Possible Involvement in 'Matrix 4'

Another fan favorite could be joining Matrix 4!

ET spoke with Jada Pinkett Smith at the premiere of her new action film, Angel Has Fallen, on Tuesday, where she teased that Niobe, her character in the original Matrix trilogy, might be making an appearance in the recently announced sequel.

"Well, I've had my conversations with Lana [Wachowski], so, you know, we'll see," the 47-year-old actress teased, referencing the upcoming film's director. "I think, you know… I think there might be some things on the horizon."

Although not a confirmation, the implications are certainly positive. News of the sequel broke on Tuesday as well, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss set to return as Neo and Trinity, respectively. The new installment is described as "all-new film set in the world of The Matrix."

While on the red carpet, Pinkett Smith was asked about Reeves, who has found a new level of adoration in 2019 for his generosity and respectful handling of female fans.

"Keanu, he's got a mystery to him, you know," she said of the massive fanfare for the actor. "He's cool and he's sweet. That's just his special sauce right there."

Pinkett Smith also discussed what fans can expect to see in Angel Has Fallen, the third film in the action franchise centered on Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), a U.S. Secret Service agent. In the new movie, he is framed for an assassination attempt on President Allan Trumball (Morgan Freeman), forcing him to run while working to clear his name.

"This particular installment, not only is it action-packed but you also learn so much about Mike Banning and there's so much emotional investment in this character, because you learn about his family life, his relationship with his father, it's a good time!"

"It's a nostalgic thriller," she added. "It reminds me of The Fugitive, it really does. Him being the Harrison Ford character, me being the wannabe Tommy Lee Jones. I'm nowhere close to a Tommy Lee Jones, but I'm definitely a wannabe."

Angel Has Fallen arrives in theaters on Friday.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Keanu Reeves to Reprise His Role as Neo in 'Matrix 4'

Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She Feels Happy for the First Time at Age 47

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Post Heartfelt Tributes in Honor of Son Jaden's 21st Birthday

Related Gallery