It took Jada Pinkett Smith a while to get there, but she’s finally happy!

The Angel Has Fallen star opened up to Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s The Late Show about finding happiness for the first time at age 47.

“I really thought happiness had a lot to do with pleasure, and I realized that happiness is about peace,” she said. “I am the most peaceful I’ve ever been in my life, so I am the happiest.”

Jada got candid about the importance behind her Red Table Talk discussions with her husband, Will Smith.

“What was really important about Will and I doing that show together — two things — first of all was to get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships. We were kind of sick of living up to that,” she said of their couple goals image. “We were real sick of it.”

She added that Will’s willingness to be forthright made a huge difference in the audience’s perception.

“And also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, now I’m willing to listen,’” she noted.

Jada also gushed about her husband of more than 20 years on Wednesday’s CBS This Morning, saying, “That’s one of the blessings of having someone who is full of so much fun and laughter. He keeps high spirits all the time.”

In an interview with ET back in 2018, Jada talked further about why it was important to invite her famous husband to Red Table Talk.

"I really didn't want him to come! He wasn't a part of the first round of Red Table Talk. I was like, 'Listen, dude. Let me just see how everything goes.' And when we decided to do a second run, he was like, 'All right, listen. You bringing me this time to the red table.' So I was like, 'OK, cool,'" she confessed. "He's also kind of breaking down some of the constructs that he's built around himself, of who he is and who he's not, and all of those kinds of things. I actually think this has been kind of him coming to the table. It's been kind of a release for him to not have to live up to this certain thing. ... And I'm proud of him."

For more from the Smiths, watch the clip below:

