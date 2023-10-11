Cher Addresses Allegation She Plotted to Kidnap Her Son

Cher is denying an allegation against her. In court docs that surfaced last month, the 77-year-old singer was accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York hotel room in an effort to stop him from reconciling with his estranged wife, Marie Angela King.

Cher reacted to the allegation in an interview with People, telling the outlet, "That rumor is not true." Though she declined to further comment on the specific allegation, Cher did additionally speak out about Allman's alleged addiction issues.

"I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't. I'm a mother. This is my job -- one way or another, to try to help my children," she said. "You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is. But it's joy, even with heartache -- mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."

Cher added, "I could fill... something gigantic with what I don't know [about parenting]. I just keep trying."

King made the initial allegation against Cher in December court documents, claiming that the singer, who shares her 47-year-old son with the late Gregg Allman, hired four men to remove Allman from a hotel room the night of their wedding anniversary.

"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Allman's] mother," the court documents stated. "Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone."

The next court date in this case is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.

