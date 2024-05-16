Cher and her son, Elijah Blue Allman, have come to a temporary agreement amid months of legal battles over the singer's quest to serve as his temporary conservator.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the 77-year-old musician and her 47-year-old son attended a private mediation session on May 7. During the mediation, both parties agreed to "pause all legal proceedings and related activities, including all discovery and motion practice, to allow the Parties to continue working together to privately and confidentially resolve this matter."

The temporary suspension comes nearly four months after a judge rejected the singer's bid to serve as a temporary conservator over her son for the second time.

Per The Associated Press, in January, a judge ruled that a conservatorship over Allman was not urgently needed. Cher maintained that her son needs a conservator because large payments from the trust established by his late father, the musician Gregg Allman, were pending and that kind of money will put Allman in danger due to past mental health and substance abuse issues.

ET independently confirmed that Cher attended the hearing via Zoom but did not speak during the proceedings. For the second time in her bid to establish a conservatorship over Allman, Cher has argued that having access to a large amount of money could lead him back down a dark path filled with drugs, and thus put his life in danger.

Elijah Blue and his wife, Marieangela 'Queeny' King - Eugene Powers Photography/Shutterstock

Allman's attorneys had previously argued that a conservatorship was not necessary. They had also argued Cher is "unfit to serve" as his conservator. In court documents, Allman acknowledged his addiction struggles, but he's now in treatment and, as a result, more than three months sober.

If a conservatorship is needed, Allman stated in court documents, he'd prefer that role go to his wife, Marieangela "Queeny" King, 36, whom he's no longer estranged from after he filed to dismiss his divorce case earlier this month.

"Given that I no longer have an active dissolution case, I believe that my wife would have priority to be appointed conservator, if necessary, but I do not need that either," Allman said in court documents (via USA Today). "Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mom as my conservator even if that was necessary."

The new court date scheduled for June 11 was continued to Sept. 13 so that Cher and Allman can continue to mediate the issues at hand.

