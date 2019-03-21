Cher Asks for Help After Losing Her Favorite Shirt of Almost 40 Years

Cher has a real-life fashion emergency on her hands!



On Thursday afternoon, the iconic songstress took to Twitter to announce that her favorite t-shirt had gone missing. Though she didn’t offer any guesses on how it vanished, she did tell tell her over three million followers what it looks like -- as if they didn't already know.



“My T-Shirt is Gone,” she wrote, alongside some crying and broken heart emoji. “Black studded Rhinestone Shirt with white pirate. Worn it for 30-40 yrs. My favorite piece of clothing.”

Very quickly, her fans found images of the shirt in question, which the singer has indeed worn for decades. Although it doesn’t feature a white pirate, it does have a skull and crossbones on it, which is a pirate symbol. The rhinestone-edged garment also as the phrase, “eat the rich” emblazoned across it.

"I’m Asking St. Anthony To Get Involved, He Finds Everything," she later added, referencing the Catholic saint who is often called upon to help find lost items. "We ask him to help us all the time. I’m sure he’s like, WHATS THE MATTER WITH THOSE WOMEN."

And this isn't the first time Cher has professed her love for the swashbuckling tee. Last year, she also discussed the shirt on the Today show while chatting about her “raggedy” style around the house.

“My favorite shirt is 30 years old," she explained, later admitting that her love for the now-missing top has become a subject of conversation among fans, as the images above show.



"As a matter of fact, people have pictures chronicling the shirt, you know, for a million years and I don’t care," Cher explained. "And I don’t care how many times I wear it."

Here’s hoping the beloved shirt simply fell behind the dryer.

