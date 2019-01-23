Cher is speaking out against Donald Trump.

The "Believe" singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a strongly-worded tweet about the President of the United States after it was confirmed that the Supreme Court allowed the transgender military ban to go into effect this week.

"No One Is Really Safe In trump’s America Unless They’re MEMBER OF MAR-A-LAGO, LIVE IN trump TOWER, WHITE, OR WEARS MAGA HAT. My Amazing Trans Son Is Kind, Smart, Strong Loving, Talented &Patriotic American🇺🇸. trump 'Judges NO ONE By The The Content Of Their Character," Cher, 72 -- whose son, Chaz, is transgender – wrote to her followers.

Cher continued, writing that "Trump's destroying America." "Not Allowing Trans Ppl 2 Seve Their Country Is Cruel, Petty, Hateful,& STUPID ‼️Actually I’m So Furious I Can Hardly Speak‼️Well,..Hardly Type.THESE BRAVE MEN & WOMEN DESERVE 2 SERVE THE COUNTRY THEY LOVE‼️" she also wrote.

The musical legend has not been shy about expressing her dislike for the current administration. She's also participated in protests, including the "We Stand United" rally that took place ahead of the inauguration.

Politics aside, Cher has also been making headlines for her current projects, including her musical, The Cher Show. ET caught up with the singer last month at the Kennedy Center Honors in D.C., where she was honored alongside Reba McEntire and others. Ahead of receiving the massive distinction, the icon revealed what she considers to be the proudest moment in her career.

