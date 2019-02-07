If only Cher had made a Fixer Upper cameo!

Despite hailing from totally different worlds, the 72-year-old pop diva and reality stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are not-so-secret Internet friends.

The trio had a sweet exchange earlier this week when Cher tweeted: “Once in a while I like to check in and see what’s happening with Chip, Joanna and kids #FixerUpper.”

Chip, quickly replied to the “Believe” singer, writing: “Well Auntie Cher, kids are doing great! A little cold going around, but you know how it is. Send everyone our love! -the Gaines clan.”

Well Auntie Cher.. Kids are doing great! A little cold going around, but you know how it is. Send everyone our love! - the Gaines clan — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) February 5, 2019

Fans went wild over the unexpected exchange, gushing about the vastly different stars.

"I don’t know which is sweeter… Cher tuning in like the rest of us to Chip and Joanna or Chip following Cher and loving on her like this. Love it.” read one comment.

Another Twitter user wrote: “THIS IS EVERYTHING!!!! When two worlds collide in to one beautiful unicorn!!”

While Chip’s wife, Joanna, didn’t respond to the tweet, we’re sure she loved Cher’s words just as much. The mother of five opened up about her doubts surrounding social media last month. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Joanna Gaines Opens Up About the Anxiety She Feels From Social Media

Joanna Gaines Reveals Her and Chip's 6-Month-Old Son Is Saying 'Mama'

Chip and Joanna Gaines 'Excited' to Return to TV With Their Own Network

Related Gallery