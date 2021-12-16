Cher Takes and Posts Photo of Happy Couple Who Didn't Realize It Was Her
Cher is a woman of many talents, and now the actress and pop icon can add photographer to her list.
The "Believe" singer took to Twitter this week to share a snapshot of a couple she saw while leaving a movie, but that's not even the best part. The pair, who appeared to be out on a date, did not recognize the 75-year-old singer whatsoever.
"When we were coming out of movie I saw beautiful couple, he was taking her pic….she had flowers," Cher explained alongside the gorgeous photo of the Houston-area couple, who were dressed to the nines in matching black outfits. "I said … can I take your pic….Had my mask on so they didn’t know who I was. MAYBE Just a crazy woman.THAT ME."
The tweet blew up, amassing over 139,000 likes, so it wasn't long before the woman in the photo got wind of the picture-perfect moment and replied!
"Omg! That's me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can't believe it! 🥰," the woman, whose name is Syndie, wrote in her reply.
Syndie explained that she and her boyfriend, Tehran Stokes, had just come from dinner, and had stopped to take photos by the Christmas set up outside the theater when Cher came up to them.
"It was dark, and she was fully covered, but we kept thinking this wasn't an average person," she wrote. "She had a mask on, and when she asked to take our photo, she was far away from us."
Stokes called it a night he and Syndie will remember "forever" after Twitter confirmed that the couple did in fact meet the singer.
"Wow! So we really did meet CHER!," Stokes added. This night will certainly be remembered forever."
Cher replied to the now-viral thread the next day, again sharing her adoration for the couple. "See how adorable they are," she wrote.
For more on Cher, check out the video below.
