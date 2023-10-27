There's a slew of new accusations against Cher made by her son's estranged wife, including that the "Believe" songstress is allegedly hiding his whereabouts and blocking access to him.

In new court documents obtained by ET, MarieAngela King is requesting that the court compel Elijah Blue Allman to attend the estranged couple's next divorce hearing, after he missed Friday's trial conference to update the court on the divorce case. King claims she hasn't seen Allman in more than six months, and she's pointing the finger at the 77-year-old singer, who allegedly "continues to interfere with his health management as well as his location and accessibility."

According to the court documents, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and as part of her ongoing divorce battle with Cher's son that's dragged on nearly a year, King claims she and Allman agreed on April 21 to a six-month stay in their divorce case so that they could work on their marriage. But shortly after that hearing, the court documents state, Cher's son "disappeared and I have not seen him in person since the end of April of 2023, which is exactly six months ago."

"Unfortunately, [Allman] did not follow through with his promise and it seems as though he has wasted my time, and this Court's time," the documents state.

Getty

Furthermore, King's requesting that Allman be forced to fork over $40,000 in backpay spousal support and return her car, as well as the belongings and documents in the car. She's also asking the court to force him to hand over items in a storage unit, possessions she claims include artwork from Michael Jackson. King claims Cher has possession of these items at her home in Malibu, but she refuses hand them over.

ET has reached out to Cher's rep for comment. The estranged couple's next divorce hearing is set for Feb. 8, 2024.

This is the latest in King and Allman's ongoing divorce battle. It was back in September when Cher made headlines after King accused her of hiring four men to kidnap her son from a New York hotel room in an effort to stop him from reconciling with her. Those documents were filed back on Dec. 5, but they only recently made headlines after the case was uncovered by the media.

Getty

In those court documents, obtained by ET, King claimed she was told Cher hired four men to remove Allman from a hotel room the night of their wedding anniversary. She claimed they spent 12 days alone together since Nov. 18, but that all changed on Nov. 30, when four people barged into their hotel room and "removed [Allman] from our room."

"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner's mother," the court documents state. "Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone."

Following King's claims, Cher denied the accusations in a statement to People and called "the rumor... not true."

Cher and ex-husband Gregg Allman, share Allman, who was born on July 10, 1976. She and late ex-husband Sonny Bono, who together performed as Sonny & Cher, share son Chaz Bono, born on March 4, 1969.

RELATED CONTENT: