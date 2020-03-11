Chet Hanks is thanking everyone for their concern and well wishes.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son took to Instagram to update everyone on his parents' health, hours after the Cast Away actor confirmed that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

"What's up everyone. Yeah, it's true, my parents got coronavirus, crazy. They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there," Chet, 29, said. "But I just got off the phone with them and they both are fine. They're not even that sick, they're not worried about it, they're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about."

"I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes, but I think it's all gonna be alright. I appreciate it and just, everybody, stay safe out there. Much love," he concluded.

Hours before, Tom broke the news on his Instagram with a message to his fans.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks began. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."



"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Hanks was working on pre-production for Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film. Following the news, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson also released a statement to ET.

"We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," the statement reads. "We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment."

Wednesday also saw the NBA suspend the rest of the season, after one player from the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus. Multiple TV shows -- including The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and more -- have announced that they will continue to tape new episodes without live studio audiences.

Concerts, conferences, movie and TV show premieres, and more have also been canceled or postponed. President Donald Trump also delivered a Presidential Address, limiting travel from Europe to the U.S for the next 30 days.

For more on the ongoing pandemic, watch below.

