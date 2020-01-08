Chet Hanks says the Caribbean accent he talked in while on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes was all in good fun.

The 29-year-old son of actor Tom Hanks took to Instagram on Tuesday to clarify why he was speaking patois in a video he posted from The Beverly Hilton over the weekend.

"Enough's enough, all right. Look, never in a million years would I have thought that me just goofing around on the red carpet would have got so much attention, but man it's been crazy," he explained. "One thing I'm not joking about is my love and appreciation for Jamaica and the Jamaican culture. That has been incredible, all the love I've been getting from Jamaica ... it's touched me deeply in my heart, so thank you guys so much."

"I just wanted to say thank you. You know it's all in good fun," he continued. "I'm a goofball, I goof around, but that's one thing I'm not joking about is my love for the Jamaican people and the Jamaican culture."

In case you missed it, here's the original video Chet posted on Sunday:

Chet, who has appeared on Empire, attended the annual awards show to support his father, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award. During his acceptance speech, Tom emotionally saluted his wife, Rita Wilson, and family for their support throughout his career. In addition to Chet, Tom is also father to Colin, 42, Elizabeth, 37, and Truman, 24.

"A man is blessed with a family sitting up front like that," he said. "A wife that is fantastic in every way and taught me what love is, five kids who are braver, stronger and wiser than their old man is, and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months at a time. I can't tell you how much your loves means to me.”

