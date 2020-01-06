Chet Hanks took to social media on Monday to address the confusion over his accent at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The actor and musician, whose father is actor Tom Hanks, left his followers puzzled when he posted a video showing him speaking in a Caribbean accent from the red carpet of the ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Some questioned the reason for his accent, while his mom, Rita Wilson, replied saying it was, “the best laugh of the night.”

CNN meanwhile named the video the “most bizarre moment of the 2020 Golden Globes,” which prompted further posts from Chet on Monday.

First, he shared a screenshot of the article, which had a headline reading: “Tom Hanks’ son Chet is filmed speaking patois at the Golden Globes – and the internet is baffled.”

Alongside the screenshot, he voiced his apparent disdain and amusement at the fact that his accent was making the news -- using laughing emojis and the acronym, “smh,” standing for “shaking my head.”

“Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh. @CNN: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Chet, 29, then posted a video showing him walking out of a store talking in the same accent while sharing how he had woken up in the morning to see the “internet gone mad.”

“RESPECT TO MI #ISLAND MASSIVE 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 RRRRRRRHHHHHHHHH,” he captioned the video.

Chet, who has appeared on Empire, attended the awards to support Tom, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

During his acceptance speech, Tom, 63, emotionally saluted his family for their support throughout his career.

"A man is blessed with a family sitting up front like that," he said. "A wife that is fantastic in every way and taught me what love is, five kids who are braver, stronger and wiser than their old man is, and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months at a time. I can't tell you how much your loves means to me.”

That support is mutual judging by ET's 2018 interview with Chet, who credited his famous parents for helping him overcome addiction.

"They couldn't be more supportive," he shared. "Every step of the way… They've always been there for me and I'm really lucky."

