Chevy Chase is calling out Saturday Night Live.

The 74-year-old actor didn't mince words in a recent interview with The Washington Post, as he took aim at the long-running sketch comedy series. Chase, who was part of the show's original 1975 cast, said the show now has the "worst f**king humor in the world."

"I’m amazed that Lorne [Michaels] has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f**king believe it," Chase said. "That means a whole generation of sh*theads laughs at the worst f**king humor in the world. You know what I mean?"

"How could you dare give that generation worse sh*t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts," he added.

Chase, who introduced nearly every episode in the first season with "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night," and was the original anchor for Weekend Update, left the show in the middle of season two in 1976. He later returned to host the show eight times through 1997, appeared on the show's 25th anniversary special in 1999, and 40th anniversary special in 2015. SNL is now about to start its 44th season, starring comedians like Kate McKinnon, Michael Che, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost.

During his interview with The Washington Post, Chase also criticized a few of the show's alums. "I liked Tina [Fey]," he said of the actress. "I didn't see what all the folderol was about. She was good."

“I liked her a lot," he added of Kristen Wiig. "She had two things going for her. She had clear-cut chops, and she was pretty, too. But what happened to her? Where did she go?”

He didn't seem to admire Will Ferrell at all. "Just not funny," he said of Ferrell's George W. Bush impression. "Makes $25 million a picture.”

And of Eddie Murphy, Chase said: "I thought Eddie Murphy was funny. Gumby. I found that funny and people loved that. . . . Stevie Wonder, he did well. [Pause.] It’s not that hard, for Christ’s sake. Your skin’s the same color. You just put on some sunglasses and do this."

SNL took home the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the 2018 Emmys on Monday. See more on the show in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lorne Michaels on Rumors Kate McKinnon Is Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish Wins First Emmy for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chevy Chase Enters Rehab for 'Tune-Up' After Alcohol-Related Issues

Related Gallery