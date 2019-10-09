Wedding bells are coming to Chicago Fire.

It’s been a minute since a couple walked down the aisle on NBC’s firefighter drama -- since Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) got married in season five, to be exact. Chicago Fire co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas exclusively revealed to ET that that is about to change: Someone is going to get married this season.

“That’s true. There could be [a wedding],” Haas told ET’s Cassie DiLaura during the OneChicago press day on Monday in Chicago, Illinois. “I predict this year there will be a wedding. I haven’t told anyone that. You’re the first one.”

Haas, who also developed the Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. spinoffs, all but confirmed that the wedding will take place during season eight of the flagship series.

“It’s probably that one, but I’m not going to give any more away,” he said, pointing to the Chicago Fire logo.

So who could be the lucky couple saying their “I do’s”? While Haas remained coy, there are a few potential options.

Could it be Casey and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who haven’t so much as kissed but whose mutual attraction could turn into something more? Or could it be Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo)?

Or maybe it’s another couple altogether. With Brett’s engagement to Kyle (Teddy Sears) over and no other pair currently engaged on Chicago Fire, the mystery of who gets a ring on their finger will remain a mystery… for now.

Haas was more candid about the surprising fan response to Casey and Brett’s unexpected potential pairing.

“I was surprised at that,” the showrunner said of the potential couple. “The two actors are fun together, so we hinted that there were some feelings going last year. And then we got reactions and there's two camps, two schools of thought on that. I liked the reactions but I was surprised by how much people were talking about it. I’m not saying it's going to be on the frontburner but I'm not ruling it out either.”

And is it time for Severide to settle down with Kidd once and for all? “We're Chicago Fire and we never do it exactly the way they want,” Haas teased.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET’s daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Chicago Fire' Boss on Killing Off a Major Character and How It Changes Everything in Season 8 (Exclusive)

'Chicago Fire' Sneak Peek: Casey Has a Tense Meeting With Chief Boden -- Is Severide on His Side? (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: 'Chicago Fire'-'Chicago P.D.' Crossover Alert! Severide and Lindsay Have an Awkward Run-In

Related Gallery