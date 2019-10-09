Is Severide ready to settle down?

After a roller coaster, on-again/off-again romance filled with ups and downs, Chicago Fire's Kelly Severide and fellow firefighter Stella Kidd are finally back on as an official couple in season eight -- much to the delight of "Stellaride" fans. While Severide has had his fair share of relationships during the course of the series, it appears the Firehouse 51 lieutenant may be ready to plant some roots and see this through. Maybe even wedding bells?

"We've had a back and forth relationship for a season or two. We ended last season by [Severide] making a grand gesture and trying to be a better man for my woman," Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney told ET's Cassie DiLaura at the OneChicago press day in Chicago, Illinois. "Everything's going really well."

"We both have been supporting each other in different areas, work-related and personal. She joins a leadership program eventually," Kinney said of what lies ahead for Severide and Kidd this season. "I help with whatever I can, whether it's training, scuba-diving, little dates here and there, and I get into some arson cases. We have a good rapport, a good thing going and have each other's back. Everything's going well at the firehouse, so we'll see."

Eight seasons in, it may be due time for Severide to start thinking about his future. His romantic gesture in the season seven finale, where he told Kidd she deserved a better man and that he wanted to be that man, accelerated the momentum forward in the right direction for the couple.

NBC

"I think it's the chemistry," Kinney said of Kidd possibly being "the one" for Severide. "I think [when] you work with someone, you spend enough time together and then the relationship has kind of grown. If you're with each other long enough to see ups and downs, and you can still stand each other, then you have room to grow. I think that's what we've been doing."

"On a personal level, Miranda [Rae Mayo, who plays Kidd,] is great to work with," he praised. "She always carries a nice light and I always enjoy our scenes together."

Not only does Kinney consider Mayo family, he says the entire Chicago Fire cast and crew are an incredibly close-knit group.

"It's a pretty big family unit. We have a family bond and that translates onto the screen," Kinney said. "I feel fortunate enough to work outside of Los Angeles and New York where we're not -- I don't feel as micromanaged as cast and crew. We have a long run, so eight years going in, there's a certain amount of trust that goes back and forth with our writers, our executive producers and we all have each other's back. That being said, with the cast we do dinners, we do poker games and it's like a family. We stay together on and off set. There's still that bond."

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

