‘Chicago Fire’ Star DuShon Monique Brown's Cause of Death Revealed

Chicago Fire star DuShon Monique Brown’s cause of death has been confirmed as sepsis, according to multiple reports.

The beloved actress, who played Chief Boden’s assistant, Connie, on the NBC series, died in March. She was 49.

Sepsis is typically caused by an infection and affects millions of people every year. High blood pressure and obesity are believed to be contributing factors.

The Chicago Fire cast was devastated by their co-star's death, with Jesse Spencer (Casey) taking to social media to express his sadness.

“Our beautiful Dushon Monique Brown passed away on Friday,” Spencer tweeted. “You will be sorely missed by your family and ourselves. Thanks for all the great laughs we had. Love.”

Brown is survived by a 14-year-old daughter, Zoe.

She had also appeared on Prison Break as a nurse named Katie Welch.

