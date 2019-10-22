Is Dr. Marcel rubbing people the wrong way?

On Wednesday's episode of Chicago Med, titled "Got a Friend in Me," the new trauma surgeon (Dominic Rains) at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center takes Dr. Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III) under his wing, though Dr. Marcel's unconventional tactics in teaching the young doctor the ways of the hospital aren't helping him win his colleagues over.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the hour, Marcel shows off his medical prowess to Noah by sharing a crazy case he once had to solve, as Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and Noah's older sister, April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), listen on in the ED.

As Marcel continues to brag about successfully getting a nasty tapeworm out of a guy's belly -- a story meant to impress Noah, who hangs onto the senior doc's every word, Ethan seems less than impressed as he finds himself eavesdropping on Marcel and Noah's conversation.

"If Dr. Marcel's taking Noah under his wing, he should teach more and brag less," Ethan says, unimpressed by Marcel's braggadocious ways.

"Yeah, his style's just different than yours. It's probably why you don't like it," April states matter-of-factly with a hint of amusement.

"Come on, you buy that tapeworm story?" Ethan asks, hoping she sides with him.

"Dr. Marcel may be a personality but he's a good surgeon," April says, planting a kiss on her beau's cheek. But it may take more than that to reassure Ethan. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Rains, who joined Chicago Med this season, about the reactions fans have had to his character.

"I'm glad that the fans are enjoying themselves and it's bringing joy into their lives. I think that's what's important," Rains told ET at the OneChicago press day, adding that he's not used to the "hot doctor" swoons just yet. "I'm flattered, I'm humbled. It's incredibly generous and I hope that that lasts! And who knows where the story goes and if they'll feel the same way down the road."

Asked if Dr. Marcel could be getting a new love interest, Rains played coy. "You know, every day I'm surprised by something new," he said with a smile. "We'll see how things unravel as the episodes come along."

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

