“Who Knows What Tomorrow Brings” is an apt title for this week’s all-new episode of Chicago Med.

As Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) sink their teeth into a bloodthirsty case, Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) and nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) throw a traditional crawfish boil for the staff. Meanwhile, a new relationship blossoms while another is left on rocky ground.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek of the episode, Maggie, who is now battling breast cancer, has an unexpected meet-cute after arriving at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center for her chemotherapy treatment.

While not necessarily a setting for a romantic encounter, she finds herself engaged in conversation with a charming man named Ben, whose happy to offer her “any more silver linings.”

Who knows what this chance encounter will mean for Maggie, but let’s hope there’s more of Ben -- and silver linings -- to come for her as she faces her biggest struggle yet.

The upcoming episode of Chicago Med airs Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATE CONTENT:

'Chicago Med': Torrey DeVitto and Nick Gehlfuss Say Natalie and Will Need to Kiss and Make Up (Exclusive)

'Chicago Med' Sneak Peek: Ethan Has an Issue With Dr. Marcel -- and April Is Starting to Notice (Exclusive)

'Chicago Med' Sneak Peek: Ethan Has a Problem With Crockett and People Are Noticing (Exclusive)

Related Gallery