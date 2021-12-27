Chicago West Steals the Show on the Kardashian Family Christmas Card, Sparks Kendall Jenner Comparisons
Chicago West is serving some serious blue steel! The 3-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stole the show during her family's Christmas card this year, busting out some model poses.
All of Kim and Kanye's four kids -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, and Psalm, 2 -- appeared in the card, alongside Kim, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, her daughter True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian. And, of course, the family was all decked out in cozy Skims loungewear.
Chicago got lots of comparisons to her famous mom and to her model auntie Kendall Jenner for her holiday poses.
"CHI IS LITERALLY YOU😍😍😍," one commenter told Kim on Instagram.
"Chi chi serving face hunny," another added.
On Twitter, fans warned Kendall to look out for her niece.
"Chicago is coming for auntie Kendall's job," one fan wrote.
"Chicago is a natural! Watch out Kendall!" another added.
For more Kardashian-Jenner fun, watch the clip below:
