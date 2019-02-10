Childish Gambino Is the First Rapper to Win Record of the Year

Childish Gambino just took home a top prize at the 2019 GRAMMYs.

In a stacked category -- "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile, "This Is America" by Childish Gambino, "God's Plan" by Drake, "Shallow" Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, and "The Middle" by Zedd & Grey feat. featuring Maren Morris were all nominated -- Donald Glover came out on top.

The rapper wasn't present at the awards show, where he also took home Song of the Year.

"I just want to say creating music with Childish Gambino has been one of the greatest joys of my life," Ludwig Göransson said while accepting the award on Glover's behalf. "I really wish he was here for this right now... he deserves this credit."

"No matter where you're born or what country you're from, you connect to 'This Is America," he continued. "It calls out injustice, celebrates life and reunites us all at the same time."

Record of the Year focuses on the overall composition, as opposed to the writing focus of Song of the Year. Critics and fans were split on who they thought deserved to take it home, with some pulling for Lamar after his stellar work on the Black Panther soundtrack. Others were hoping Cardi might surprise everyone with a win, while A Star is Born fans can't get enough of Gaga and Cooper's "Shallow."

See more on the 2019 GRAMMYs in the video below.

