Chip and Joanna Gaines' baby boy, Crew, just reached a major milestone.

The Fixer Upper stars' littlest child celebrated his first birthday, and the proud parents couldn't help but share the cutest photos from his celebration.

"I can't believe Baby Crew is already ONE! 😭," Joanna wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of her and her son. "This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate. I’m sharing some highlights from his first birthday party along with a few more updates on my blog at the link in profile 📷: @kathrynkruegerphotography."

"Ok I promise this is the last round of Crew's bday photos (for today 😉), I just can't get over the fact that he is ONE and I also just really love his squishy legs," she wrote in a second post.

Chip also shared adorable photos of him, Joanna and little Crew. "Like father, like son," the reality star captioned his photos.

Chip and Joanna are also parents to four other children -- Emmie Kay, 9, Duke, 10, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14.

Joanna had previously opened up about thinking she was "done" having kids before she welcomed her fifth bundle of joy. Admitting that while she and her husband "joked about the possibility of having another child," she never really thought it would happen.

“I truly believed I was done," Joanna wrote in an essay titled "Made for This." “And yet, after eight years, here I am with a newborn in my arms."

