Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Baby No. 5

Then there were seven!

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced the arrival of their fifth child, a son, on Saturday.

The home makeover couple didn’t post a photo of the little one, but proudly shared that the newborn was in good health.

“And then there were 5..” tweeted Chip, who revealed the pair were having a boy in March. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief.”

Former Bachelor and fellow father, Sean Lowe, was one of the first to congratulate the family, responding, “Congrats man!” which prompted a Twitter user to suggest the two should start a fatherhood conference together.

Being a dad is something Chip knows well as the couple are also parents to Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.

In April, Joanna told ET how she was enjoying pregnancy more this time around because her other kids were older now.

"I am having so much [fun] now that my kids are older," she said. "Time goes by so fast, so this was one of those things where I’m trying to cherish every moment, but back then I had four kids [aged] 4 and under. I was right in the thick of it, trying to figure things out, and now I have four older helpers. They are so excited."

Congrats to the Gaines family!

