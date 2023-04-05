Chloë Bailey is single and not quite ready to mingle. The star of Cosmopolitan's first-ever digital cover opened up about her love life, sharing that she has not seen anyone for "almost a year now" despite rumors speculating otherwise.

The 24-year-old explained that rather than dating anyone, she's been working on herself "and I wish I was lying."

"I tell myself, 'God, I know what you're doing. You're sifting out the BS, so I can find good lovin'," she adds. "When you don't know your worth and when you haven't mastered the art of loving yourself, you question why others would love you. I think that's why I'm single right now, so I can grasp that concept a little more, because I can't expect someone to love me wholeheartedly when I'm not there yet within myself."

When she does find herself in love, the "Body Do" singer knows what people can expect from her. She shared that she can be "such a mush ball" when she's in a relationship. "I love cuddles. I love showing my passion through our physical beings," she says. "I'm such a physical touch and words of affirmation type of girl, and I want someone to be just as madly in love with me as I am with them. I'm 1,000 percent a hopeful romantic."

The "Have Mercy" singer has always been relatively private about her romantic life, but made headlines last year when she and rapper Gunna were snapped holding hands while shopping in Hollywood, California.

It wasn't the first time the two were spotted together, fueling romance rumors. After Gunna flirted with Chlöe on Instagram, they attended an Atlanta Hawks game in October. They also collaborated on the song "Me & You" off Gunna's latest album, DS4EVER.

However, during Gunna's appearance on The Breakfast Club in January 2022, he said the two were just "really close friends" and he isn't ready to settle down. Similarly, Chlöe downplayed the rumors when talking about her and Gunna's song together during an Instagram Live.

"I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling," she said, later asserting that she was "single."

And her relationship with music is obviously going well! After years of hard work, the singer released her debut solo album, In Pieces, on Friday. While it was very much a labor of love for the singer-actress, Bailey told ET that she actually had some help on the project from her mentor, Beyoncé,

"Yes, I know she listened to the album," Bailey said at the premiere of her new Peacock film, Praise This, when asked if Bey had heard In Pieces yet. "She gave me notes on it before I released it. I love her so much. Dearly, dearly, and I'm so grateful to her for everything."

As for the nerves she felt about dropping her debut album last week, Bailey said she's happy it's out. "I was so nervous, and now I just feel at peace," the Swarm actress said. "I'm so happy it's out. I got to say everything I wanted to say, and I hope people get an insight more into who Chloë is."

Given all the big projects Bailey has out at the moment, she told ET she's trying to stay "present" while she soaks it all in.

"I've been reminding myself to stay present and stay in the moment," she gushed. "And I'm so grateful to God, and I'm so happy to be here as well, at the Praise This premiere, a movie I'm starring in, so God is good."

Praise This premieres on Peacock April 7.

