Chloe Bailey is feeling sisterly love for her other half, Halle Bailey, while she's filming Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid overseas.
The actress-singer opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2021 BET Awards red carpet on Sunday afternoon about missing Halle "every single day." "She is overseas killing it and I'm just so proud of her," said the 22-year-old, who's nominated for four BET Awards with her sister Halle as Chloe x Halle. "She's doing her thing over there and I'm doing my thing over here and I can't wait to come back together."
Chloe couldn't be prouder of her sister for playing Ariel in the anticipated Little Mermaid film. "I am more than proud," she raved of Halle. "She is so beautiful every time we FaceTime, I get chills. She will always be my little mermaid."
And Chloe has a lot to look forward to as well with her upcoming supernatural thriller, The Georgetown Project, where she co-stars opposite Russell Crowe, Sam Worthington and Ryan Simpkins. While there is currently no release date, she's excited for it to hit theaters soon.
"It was a great film. I don't know when it's going to come out but I'm excited for more. I can't wait," she said, teasing more exciting projects to come, including the season 4 premiere of Freeform's Grown-ish on July 8. "There's a bunch of other projects that I can't wait to talk about. I'm coming."
"Season 4 [of Grown-ish] premieres July 8 so a lot more surprises and tea. It's getting more and more each season," Chloe teased of the new season.
Chloe made sure to credit the women who continue to inspire her everyday. "I'm celebrating my mom, my godmom, myself and I can't wait to see Megan [Thee Stallion] and the City Girls throw it down today," she said, referring to her fellow BET Awards nominees. "All the women here, so I'm really excited."
Chloe x Halle are nominated for four awards Sunday night: Album of the Year for Ungodly Hour, Best Group, Her Award for "Baby Girl" and Video of the Year for "Do It."
To hear more about this year's BET Awards, watch ET's exclusive interview with host Taraji P. Henson. And keep up with ET's winners list here.
