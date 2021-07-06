Chloe Bailey Puts Her Sultry Spin on Drake's 'Marvin's Room' After Teasing Upcoming Solo Music
Chloe Bailey is never afraid to put her own spin on the hottest tracks, and Drake's infamous "Marvin's Room" just got the special treatment.
On Sunday, the singer shared a reworked cover of the Take Care single, which Drake released in 2011. Rather than singing from the Canadian rapper's point of view, the Grown-ish actress sings the song from a woman's perspective.
"You told me that there's someone else," Bailey sings in the reimagined rendition of the vulnerable track. "You messing with my confidence. How you make me feel unwanted? I'm really trying not to hold a grudge. But you didn't send me flowers for my birthday and now I'm hurting in the worst way."
"I shouldn't have to tell a n**** how to treat me. You acting like you big enough, but not at all," she goes on. "F**k that new girl that you got around. I know she is faking it when you lay it down. I'ma f**k your homeboy that's in my DMs. You gon' be left crying but you can't say s**t."
"I'm just saying I can do better," Bailey finishes. "Stop calling my phone 'cause we ain't together. I'm just saying I'ma do better. Good girl gone bad on my worst behavior."
The reimagined cover came after Bailey announced she would be releasing a solo single. While her sister, and the other half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, has been away filming the upcoming live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid, Bailey has been working on her music! The 23-year-old dropped a teaser for the upcoming single "Have Mercy" on her birthday, promising that the track would be released "soon." Unsurprisingly, the sneak peek is as sexy as we've come to expect from the singer!
Bailey's also looking forward to Grown-ish's season 4 premiere on July 8, which she told ET has "a lot more surprises and tea."
It's getting more and more each season," she teased of the new season.
