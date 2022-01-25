Chloe Bailey has, once again, set the internet ablaze, and she isn't apologizing for it.

On Monday, the singer shared a video of her singing Minnie Riperton's 1974 classic hit, "Lovin' You," and put her own sultry spin on the wistfully sensual tune. Unsurprisingly, the cover was a hit, with Bailey flawlessly managing to hit Riperton's high note and showcasing her impressive breath control. Her video earned massive praise from fans and musical peers alike.

"Such a clean beautiful voice," rapper Rubi Rose complimented, amongst praise from Power's La La Anthony, City Girls' JT, and the Grown-ish actor's number one fan, her sister, Halle Bailey.

But, where there are lovers, there will be haters. Some commenters claimed the cover was too sexy, that Bailey's sultry tone was "disingenuous," that she was doing too much and it wasn’t appropriate for a Minnie Riperton cover. The reaction was similar to the response the singer received for her cover of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good."

On Tuesday, Bailey responded to the critics on Twitter, writing that she took their comments as "a compliment."

"I like how you can’t criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find. that’s a compliment," she wrote, sharing clips of Riperton performing the song to her Instagram Stories and reminding everyone that the lyrics are literally about making love.

i like how you can’t criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find 😇 that’s a compliment 😮‍💨🥰 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) January 25, 2022

Recently, Bailey has frequently come under fire for her open sensuality and self-expression. Ever since the Chloe x Halle duo launched separate accounts and the 23-year-old began posting videos and photos, she's been met with negativity about being "too" sexy.

Last February, Bailey directly addressed the criticism, sharing that she's had to confront body issues in the past and gets her confidence when she dances and performs. The singer cried while talking about the journey she's been on when it comes to self-confidence, acknowledging that she felt "insecure" for a long time.

"With my songwriting and producing, I feel so badass and I get the same feeling when I dance in my room, when I just own who I am and my body," she said. "And for so long, I used to think I was, like, fat, and like, I used to hate my stretch marks and my cellulite. But it's like now, I really love who I am."

"For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable," she said. "And, I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do."

