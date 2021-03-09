Chloe Sevigny Reveals She Secretly Got Married One Year Ago Today

Chloe Sevigny is a married woman! The We Are Who We Are actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary, revealing that she got married to her boyfriend, Sinisa Mačković, on March 9, 2020. Sevigny had been dating then-boyfriend, Mačković, who's the director of Karma art gallery in New York City, for more than a year by the time they tied the knot.

"Married on a Monday. March 9th 2020. Happy one year anniversary my love💍," she captioned the photo taken at City Hall in New York City. In the photo, we can see that Sevigny was pregnant at the time of their nuptials.

The couple welcomed their first child last May, a baby boy they named Vanya. The 46-year-old actress revealed her son's name on Instagram just four days after giving birth.

"Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković Born May 2nd New York City," Sevigny captioned the pic, which shows her sweetly looking down at her baby while Mačković, stares into the camera, leaning his head on her shoulder.

"Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient. Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time," she continued, adding the hashtag, "#ilovemyboys."

Sevigny shared a rare photo of her son just a few days ago, holding up the bare-bottomed baby, while using the post to share that her earrings were "mommy and baby approved."

"My superior sister in laws new ear clips now available live on @serpentsea hand knotted ornament on vintage gold plated brass findings. Use code STxSS for free domestic shipping through Sunday. 🐍🌊🪢⚓️#mommyandbabyapproved #nauticalnymphs #superiorsisterinlaw," she wrote alongside the sweet snap.

